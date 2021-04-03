LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Pop-up clinics and translations services are moving vaccination efforts along.
Today the city of North Las Vegas and Clark County hosted a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the MLK Senior Center.
The clinic accepted appointments and a limited number of walk-ins.
North Las Vegas Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown said the pop-up clinic is in a lower social economic area.
“The walk-ins have been great. When I got here this morning, there was a line of people that were walk-ins and we would gladly take them because some people don’t have access to technology," Goynes-Brown said.
She said it's important to meet people where they are.
"Because if you’re someone who cannot get to Cashman, or the Convention Center, or our campus at CSN, we’re coming to the community, so we’re coming to you," Goynes-Brown said.
Next week, the city of North Las Vegas is launching an in-home vaccine for homebound seniors.
Next Saturday, the city will hold another pop-up clinic, only this will be the city's first drive-thru clinic. Appointments and "walk"-ins will be accepted.
Meanwhile in east Las Vegas, vaccinations efforts continued at the Rafael Rivera Community Center. The organization Dream Big Nevada helps people directly with paperwork and translation services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.