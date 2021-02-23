LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A reported 250 COVID-19 doses were administered at the Mexican Consulate in Las Vegas Tuesday. While open to everyone 65 and older, the event was designed to target Hispanic and Latino communities.
The push comes in the wake of data showing minority groups are experiencing low vaccination rates. Only about 10.5% of Nevada's vaccinations have gone into the arms of Hispanic people, according to the most recent data from the Southern Nevada Health District.
FOX5 spoke with leaders in a few of Las Vegas’ biggest minority communities to learn what they're doing to get more people in this age bracket to get vaccinated.
Consul Julian Escutia said he has been working on a vaccine site since doses first came to Nevada at the end of 2020.
"I reached out to the authorities, both the office of the governor and the city of Las Vegas, to express my interest in hosting a vaccine clinic here at the consulate," Escutia said.
He said the slow rollout for Hispanics and Latinos could likely be attributed to mistrust of the vaccine.
"It is a matter of feeling at ease,” Escutia said.
He said misinformation is likely also a factor, and said that false memes are running rampant on social media.
"We are debunking all of those," Escutia said. "Just to tell people that the vaccine is free, free of cost, is safe, that no immigration questions will be asked."
He said he hopes they can open more vaccine sites at the Consulate in the future.
"We are located in downtown Las Vegas, and the Mexican community knows that we are here. And we have been here for almost twenty years. And so, it is a familiar place,” Escutia said.
It’s also located right by public transportation, which helps provide more access.
Minority communities targeted for increased vaccination efforts
This is the same type of improved access that Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II recently pushed for at an event targeting Black Americans.
"Vaccination rates in the African American community, as well as our immigrant communities, are not what they should be,” McCurdy said.
As FOX5 reported, the city of North Las Vegas Fire Department recently partnered with Clark County for a two-day pop-up event at the MLK Jr. Senior Center to give out COVID-19 vaccines to seniors, particularly to the Black community.
"I'm glad I did, and I'm gonna encourage others to do it,” said one elderly recipient of a vaccine, who spoke to FOX5 that day.
Most recent health district data shows African American and Black people account for just 5% of total vaccine distribution, proving a glaring disparity.
And Asian Americans aren't too far away from that number; they make up just 10.9% of the vaccination pie.
FOX5 spoke to leaders in the Asian American community about it.
"I believe it's because they are hearing a lot of stories that are not factual,” said Edelweiss Solano, Director of Family Services at Asian Community Development Council (ACDC).
Counsel leaders also cited language barriers as an issue to vaccine access.
"We have a lack of language resources when it comes to our COVID responses," said Eric Jeng, Director of Outreach at ACDC.
ACDC told FOX5 they are in the process of setting up a pop-up vaccination event, too, that targets Asian Americans.
“We've been a top partner for Immunize Nevada in the past two or three years already, to do seasonal flu shots, and being able to, kind of, bridge that community divide, provide with the language resources with our staff here. And I believe that will help us to prepare for the work of the potential pop-up vaccine clinic,” Jeng said.
No timeline has been established for this event yet.
For underserved veterans living in rural parts of the state, VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS) announced Tuesday that it will offer a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic for those ages 65 and older Saturday in North Las Vegas.
"We've offered clinics in Pahrump, and we're making similar plans to offer a similar clinic in Laughlin where we have a rural outreach clinic," said John Archiquette, spokesperson for the VASNHS. "We are doing things to try and reach out to those veterans to they don't have to make the trip here."
FOX5 will keep you updated on future vaccine clinics designed to engage specific minority or underserved communities in Southern Nevada.
