LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The protocols for scheduling a second dose COVID-19 shot have changed at pop-up clinics to become slightly less specific, a Southern Nevada Health District representative said.
"People do not schedule follow up appointments on-site anymore. Originally, people were offered the option to schedule second doses on site. This was done when the systems were new and the registration sites weren’t always accessible to everyone," said Jennifer Sizemore with SNHD.
SNHD reported on their website last week that they don't have any single dose Johnson and Johnson shots on hand. Still, pop-up vaccine clinics continue around the valley.
"The state's working to acquire more Johnson and Johnson," said Glen Simpson, senior director for Community Ambulance, the company that administered shots at the Las Vegas Raiders game Monday.
As a result, at pop-up vaccine clinics like the one at Monday's game, they're offering one of the two-dose shots, even to people who don't live in Las Vegas.
"We were able to offer Pfizer and Moderna to anyone who came through," said Simpson.
That included one man whose wife spoke with FOX5 at Allegiant Stadium outside of their alternate screening tent for vaccination.
"My husband just has to get his vaccine," said Liz Trionfo.
The alternate screening tent, which held weekend hours in the days prior, was designed to help people with their Clear vaccine verification app, to try and alleviate some of the jam that would be created on Monday, according to Simpson.
On Saturday and Sunday, Simpson said they prescreened 3,400 people.
"That was 3,400 less people that we had to worry about come Monday," said Simpson. Overall, he estimated that anywhere from about 6,000 to 7,500 people attended the alternate screening tent.
But the tent also offered COVID-19 shots to those interested, and Simpson said more were interested than he'd first anticipated.
"What was most impressive to us was the vaccination line. We didn't anticipate that a lot of folks would actually come out to the pop-up clinic, but in fact, we ended up vaccinating 287 individuals that received their first shot of Pfizer or Moderna," said Simpson. "Truth be told, we expected anywhere from about 30 to 50 people to show up. So, when that line kept going, we had to go get more vaccine to ensure that everybody in line left with a shot."
He said the vaccine administrators took time to educate their shot recipients on the importance of a second dose. He added that on their CDC vaccination card, they wrote in the date on which they'd become eligible for their next dose.
"Hopefully they follow through, and hopefully they get that second shot," said Simpson. "If they don't, one shot is better than no shot, so we're very proud of the efforts that we were able to accomplish at that pop-up clinic."
But the second shot doesn't have to be from them. Because there's such wide availability for the vaccine right now, he said people shouldn't have any problem finding a second dose.
"You could probably pick up the phone right now and call Walgreens. I don't even know if you have to call them. I think you can walk right into Walgreens and get the shot, first or second dose, yeah, based on where you're at," said Simpson.
If you need help scheduling vaccine appointments, the Southern Nevada Health District suggests calling 1-800-401-0946.
