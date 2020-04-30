LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – A valley business owner called on Governor Sisolak to let people get back to work. Brad Mark, Chief Operating Officer for Pole Position Raceway, said he invested thousands of dollars to getting his facility up to par to protect his customers.
“It is heart wrenching to see these go carts sitting still,” said Mark.
Pole Position is an electric indoor karting facility. Its been in the valley for more than a decade and employed 31 people in the valley. Like many business owners, Mark is waiting to receive a small business loan and was forced to layoff his staff.
While his business has been closed, Mark has been focused on getting his facility back up and running and getting staff employed again.
“We’ve made a lot of adjustments,” said Mark. “When folks come into the facility now, there’s hand sanitization stations throughout the facility. We've done some renovations and cleanups in the facility. We pulled up some old carpet and redid our lobbies.”
Mark also spent money to implement a new online system. Racers will be able to reserve a race time. Only 16 people will be permitted at a time inside the 60 thousand square foot warehouse. The biggest change has to do with helmet sanitation.
Mark purchased a sanitization chamber, which uses similar technology to clean medical instruments. All racers will wear a head covering as well.
“We've taken advantage of everything we can and invested back into this business and the community that has supported us for so many years," he said.
Now Mark is waiting for Governor Sisolak to give word to reopen but he’s worried the call won’t come soon enough.
"Even with the reduced capacities, we will struggle,” he said. “But I think number one, it's important for us to get back to work. I'm talking to you Governor Sisolak. It's important for us to get back to work."
