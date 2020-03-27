LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The shortage of toilet paper on store shelves is prompting people to use napkins and paper towels, which can eventually clog plumbing lines.
Plumbers say anyone using anything but toilet paper may be getting away with it now, but sooner or later, things will get backed up.
“Because they take longer to break down, it could basically just sit there and then eventually it could take two, three, four weeks time and then they are going to start getting problems,” said Mark Reilly of Yes Plumbing.
While alternatives to toilet paper like flushable wipes may seem like a good substitute, professionals say they do not break down like they should.
“It may seem like it goes down the toilet but it will eventually get caught up in the line. It may not happen straight away but the more you put down there, the more stuff is going to get caught up,” said Reilly.
Depending on what the problem is, fixing a clogged line can cost anywhere between $200 and $2,000 dollars.
The Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Water has already begun warning people about the consequences of flushing down the wrong materials.
In a tweet, the EPA said, “Toilets are not trash cans. Please remember napkins, paper towels, and so called “flushable” wipes can all clog your pipes. #WipesClogPipes”
Reports from across the U.S. suggest people are using all sorts of items including old t-shirts due to the lack of readily available toilet paper.
Reilly said people who run out of toilet paper and have no other alternative should dispose of soiled napkins or paper towels in a waste basket lined with a plastic bag.
That plastic bag should then be disposed in a trash bin outside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.