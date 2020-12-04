LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The pandemic has led to another unusual trend in the valley and nationwide: with more people staying home, people are opting to use spare time for desired plastic surgery procedures.
Plastic surgeons across the country say time required for recovery is one of the biggest barriers to booking procedures.
Mother Andrea Scott said 2020 carved out a convenient time to get an elective procedure to remove problematic breast implants and request a lift.
A two-week mandatory recovery time was possible and was made much easier with her children attending school online.
"It's a procedure I've been wanting to have done for years...I feel like a new person. It's a really good decision for myself," Scott said.
Las Vegas cosmetic plastic surgeon Dr. Christopher Costa said some families are using money and time meant for vacations to spend on the process of a desired procedure.
With everyone wearing masks in 2020, there's no need to explain that nose job or face procedure.
"That social stigma doesn't exist anymore. People can pretty much hide it," he said.
Costa said the pandemic has created a "Zoom effect": a emphasis on procedures on the eyes and face, as more people view themselves on FaceTime, Skype or Zoom conversations.
Plastic surgeons are now, more than ever, offering telehealth visits to prevent patients from traveling to the doctor's office before the actual procedure.
(1) comment
Yes, plastic surgery the answer to all our problems. Nancy Pelosi is a living(?) commercial for it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.