LAS VEGAS (FOX50-- Canceled routes, changed flights: airlines across the country are trying to adjust to the spread of coronavirus.
“The cruise lines and airlines aren’t taking this as a joke,” travel agent Jim Lash said. Lash is with Unique Destinations. The agency has a client list that includes some Las Vegas Strip casinos and valley companies.
“We worked through SARS and the bird flu,” Lash said. “So this is my third time being through a huge hysterical pandemic.”
This time around, “we have seen a big decline in phone calls,” Lash said. He works through referrals. “But what we haven’t seen, clients who we have relationship with, they’re not cancelling, they’re asking a lot of questions.”
Other travel agencies in the valley are feeling the fallout from COVID-19.
“If you’re wanting to go to a family reunion, cancel a wedding, simmer down,” Lash suggested.
Airlines including American, United, Delta and JetBlue are all offering customers the chance to change plans.
“They’re trying to find a way to still get some money by giving them the peace of mind that they can cancel if things legitimately get worse,” Lash said.
His advice for travelers: “Right now, I would take it month by month.”
“I booked my flights far in advance, but I did notice seating open up a little bit as a result of people rethinking their trips,” Cody Hale said. Hale is in town for ConExpo.
At McCarran International Airport, it seemed to be business as usual.
“I think it’d have to be a pretty big outbreak for me to consider stop traveling,” Hale said.
“We went down Friday and the plane was full, came back today and it was 80% full,” Las Vegas native Steve Forsythe said. He and his wife came back from San Diego.
Ultimately, Lash said it’s up to travelers to decide what’s best for them.
“I just want people to be confident and not worry when they’re on vacation,” he said. “It’s horrible to spend that much money that you’ve saved for a year and not even enjoy your vacation.”
The upside to all of this, Lash said if you’re willing to travel there are some good deals out there on flights and hotels.
