LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Caesars Entertainment on Friday announced that it will reopen Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Oct. 8.
According to a news release, the property will reopen at 10 a.m.
Upon reopening, Planet Hollywood's gaming floor will be open seven days a week. However, the property will only allow weekend stays, Thursday through Sunday, Caesars said.
“Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is the centerpiece of the famed Las Vegas Strip, and we are pleased to announce the reopening of the hotel for weekend stays, along with gaming, restaurants and other amenities, at this resort on Oct. 8,” said Senior Vice President and Planet Hollywood General Manager Jason Gregorec. “We look forward to welcoming guests back with a continued emphasis on our enhanced health and safety protocols.”
The move to reopen Planet Hollywood comes following the reopenings of reopening of Caesars Palace Las Vegas, Flamingo Las Vegas, Harrah’s Las Vegas, Paris Las Vegas, Bally’s Las Vegas, The LINQ Hotel + Experience, as well as The LINQ Promenade, High Roller Observation Wheel, FLY LINQ and Eiffel Tower Viewing Deck.
The company notes that on opening day Planet Hollywood will debut the newly branded William Hill Race & Sports Book, with new customer offerings that include self-service sports betting kiosks and an expanded betting menu featuring LIVE InPlay Wagering.
