LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Caesars Entertainment announced Friday, March 12, that operations at Planet Hollywood and The Linq will resume seven days a week.
According to the Caesars, Planet Hollywood will begin seven days a week on March 15, while The Linq will resume on March 22.
Caesars Entertainment released the following statement:
“We are excited to welcome even more guests back to two of our popular resorts seven days a week,” said Sean McBurney, Regional President of Las Vegas Operations for Caesars Entertainment. “With Governor Sisolak’s recent announcement, we are encouraged Las Vegas will continue to rebound beyond expectations. Spring break, the big college basketball tournament, pool season and more are around the corner, and we can’t wait to see more friendly faces on the casino floor.”
In addition to the hotels, the following amenities will also be open seven days a week:
Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino:
Gaming
- Gaming Floor
- Race & Sports Book
Food and Beverage
- Gordon Ramsay Burger
- Extra Lounge
- PH Shiver Frozen Cocktails
- Café Hollywood
- Earl of Sandwich
- Starbucks
The LINQ Hotel + Experience:
Gaming
- Gaming Floor
- The BOOK
Food and Beverage
- Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar
- Nook Express
- Hash House A Go Go
- 3535
- Purple Zebra
- Re:Match Bar
- Catalyst Bar
Pool
- Influence, The Pool at The LINQ Hotel + Experience
Both properties had been operating on the weekends only.
