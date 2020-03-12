LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The International Pizza Expo has postponed its Las Vegas show due to coronavirus.
According to a statement from organizers, the International Pizza Expo and the International Artisan Bakery Expo has been moved to June 26-28.
The show had been scheduled for March 31-April 2 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
"After closely monitoring the risk and impact of COVID-19 on a daily basis, and speaking at length with members of our community, Int’l Pizza Expo and Int’l Artisan Bakery Expo, which had been scheduled for March 31- April 2, 2020, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, has been postponed to June," the statement reads.
[POSTPONED] After closely monitoring the risk & impact of #COVID19, and speaking at length with members of our community, #PizzaExpo2020 & #IABE2020, have been postponed to June 26-June 28, 2020. Thank you in advance for your understanding. READ MORE: https://t.co/NUVkGPKZJQ pic.twitter.com/xZQD3ecvJS— Pizza Expo (@PizzaExpo) March 12, 2020
For more information, visit: pizzaexpo.com/coronavirus-update/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.