LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Pinkbox Doughnuts is thanking first responders in the Las Vegas Valley by giving them free doughnuts.
According to a news release, Pinkbox Doughnuts will deliver doughnuts every day to Valley Health System hospitals, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department area commands, Clark County Fire Department stations, all Henderson and North Las Vegas police and fire stations, major hospitals through the valley and Share Village.
Judith Siegel, owner of Pinkbox Doughnuts, shared the following statement regarding its decision to donate doughnuts every day:
We understand our first responders are under a lot of pressure and working endless hours to help our community combat the spread of COVID-19. These doughnuts are a small token of our appreciation for all the time, energy and efforts local first responders are putting in every day to keep us safe. We salute them for their service.
Pinkbox says it will be open 24 hours a day, every day of the week throughout the state's 30-day shutdown. The eatery says its doughnuts are available for pre-order and pick-up by emailing contact@pinkboxdoughnuts.com.
Pinkbox also offers delivery from all locations through the shop directly or via Postmates.
