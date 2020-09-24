HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A Henderson charter school brought some students back into the classroom as part of a pilot program. Pinecrest Academy Inspirada was given the greenlight by the Nevada Charter School Board. The pilot program was initiated to see if schools could teach while maintaining safety standards by the CDC.
“We’re in mitigation level two so we have to be doing a virtual learning program but we can look to bring up to 25 percent of our students back that are struggling with online learning,” said Pinecrest Academy Principal Michael O’Dowd.
O’Dowd determined the students most struggling online were kindergartners, first graders and children with special needs. All students in these areas were given an invitation to return part-time. About 60 percent of kindergarteners returned and 70 percent of first graders.
Students learn in half days either in the morning or afternoon to keep class sizes small. Students whose parents chose to keep them home are allowed to continue virtual learning.
Because Pinecrest is a charter school, it doesn’t have to abide by CCSD’s rules.
“Just seeing what they’ve learned in the past two weeks compared to at home is amazing,” said Pinecrest Academy mom Laura Cardin. “I was a little nervous at first but they disinfect before each new group comes in. Just removing the furniture, keeping the class sizes small.”
Pinecrest students will have their temperature taken before walking into the school. Staff installed sanitizing stations throughout and spaced desks six feet apart with deep cleaning sessions in between classes. The two grades are also kept on different sides of the building.
There’s no recess, lunch or specials like PE, art or music.
Pinecrest will take the rest of the month to evaluate in-person learning. A decision on October first could extend or expand the idea to other charter schools or grades.
“Its been very successful so far and I look forward to bringing more students back and one day opening our doors to all students,” said O’Dowd.
