LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas clinic continues to test COVID-19 treatments such as pills and injections, all to speed up medicinal options for anyone infected.
Las Vegas Medical Research Center is testing a pill similar to Merck's Molnupiravir, which has been submitted for the FDA's Emergency Use Authorization.
"These oral pill treatments, that's the next stage," said Dr. Bobby Mocherla.
The clinic has been researching monoclonal antibody treatments through the pandemic, which are now finally more widely accessible in clinics or hospitals for outpatient use.
"Infusions are an hour long. We are trying to cut that short to that little shot you can get in a minute. It would make it much easier for your local doctor to give you those shots," Dr. Mocherla said.
Patients must present symptoms and be recently infected. For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.