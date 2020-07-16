LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Even Lady Liberty on the Las Vegas Strip has masked up amid the pandemic.
MGM Resorts International on Wednesday debuted a face covering on the Statue of Liberty outside New York-New York.
The 5-by-10 foot mask, which was installed by YESCO, says "Vegas Safely."
According to YESCO, the face covering was fitted to the face and the straps are adjustable and were tightened once installed.
The installation of the mask took six hours and required four workers, two of whom repelled with two assisting, YESCO said.
“The install of the mask is a great way to remind residents and visitors in Las Vegas, that wearing a mask is mandatory,” said Jeff Young, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of YESCO. “We are proud to be part of this project.”
(1) comment
Ridiculous,wasted money !
