LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Upon reopening its doors on June 4, the Bellagio also debuted its new display in the Conservatory & Botanical Gardens.
According to a news release, the display, dubbed "Japan Journey: Magical Kansai," "takes guests on a cultural voyage through the Land of the Rising Sun, paying homage to the customs, traditions and landmarks of Japan’s Kansai region."
Visitors will notice a new addition to the Conservatory as part of the display: a giant Hello Kitty.
In celebration of Sanrio’s 60th anniversary, the beloved pop culture icon Hello Kitty can be found in the Conservatory’s South Bed adorned in her Bellagio kimono, as she flies a kite, the release said.
"Historically, kites in Japan were used to communicate across long distances and Hello Kitty flies the kite as a symbol of communication and friendship with the Conservatory’s visitors."
Standing at 14 feet tall, the Hello Kitty creation is made of 30,000 preserved roses in multiple vibrant colors. To the right of Hello Kitty, a family of Sika deer watch over the Conservatory.
Standing as the focal point of the Conservatory's West Bed, guests will notice a 30-foot replica of the iconic Osaka Castle. According to the release, recreated in precise detail, the Edo-era landmark is trimmed in gold and sits above a lively water feature home to live koi.
The Conservatory & Botanical Gardens is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and is free to the public. The "Journey through Japan" display will be available for viewing through Sept. 12.
MGM Resorts announced the following safety precautions that have been put in place to help keep guests safe while visiting Bellagio's Conservatory:
- All guests will enter The Conservatory through a dedicated entryway; floor markers and employees will guide guests through the correct path
- The number of guests allowed within The Conservatory at one time will be closely monitored by operations and security; when the space reaches capacity, guests will queue (physically distanced) while they wait for their opportunity to enter
- The Bellagio team stationed within The Conservatory will encourage guests to continue moving through the space and exit when they are done enjoying the space so more guests can be accommodated
- A dedicated path has been created, and is identified with floor markers, indicating the path guests can take to explore The Conservatory
- One path within The Conservatory will be maintained for guests accessing the restaurants that sit within the space to allow them direct access
The Bellagio reopened its doors June 4 for the first time in more than two months after being closed due to the pandemic.
