LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A sprawling penthouse on the Las Vegas Strip is on the market for $5.995 million.
According to a news release from listing group The Napoli Group, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, the penthouse is three stories and encompasses 5,200 square feet. The residence features four bedrooms, six baths and six terraces throughout, with views of the Strip and Red Rock Canyon mountain ranges.
Among other amenities, the home features a full bar and two-story windows with a private terrace, an oversized screening room and a rooftop patio with a private spa and built-in outdoor kitchen.
The penthouse includes a private elevator that allows swift access to all three levels, the release states.
