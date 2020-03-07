LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A person associated with a Las Vegas charter school is under quarantine by the Southern Nevada Health District due to potential exposure to COVID-19, according to a letter sent to parents.
Explore Knowledge Academy, 5871 Mountain Vista Street, sent the letter to parents about 12:18 a.m. Saturday, according to correspondence shared with FOX5. The school's board of directors had held an emergency meeting Friday afternoon to discuss COVID-19, a notice posted to EKA's website said.
"We received notice from the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) that a member of the EKA family is under quarantine by SNHD due to potential exposure to COVID-19," the letter states. "We are sending this notice to advise our EKA families and staff that EKA Administration is in constant and ongoing communication with SNHD regarding this matter and COID-19 best practices generally."
While it is unclear how the person is connected to the school, EKA emphasized in the letter that the Health District informed them that there was "no direct exposure to Explore Knowledge Academy, its students, staff, or families."
"Please understand that we are seeking, receiving, and following the guidelines, guidance, and recommendations provided to us by SNHD to keep all members of the EKA families safe," the letter adds.
On Thursday, EKA had sent a letter to parents informing them that the school had been in contact with the Health District to confirm that they were doing everything needed to ensure the school is clean and sanitized, according to an email shared with FOX5.
The letter sent to parents on Friday added that SNHD advised the school to continue performing its cleaning and sanitizing procedures and to continue proper handwashing.
When asked for comment on the situation, the Southern Nevada Health District said it would "not provide potentially identifying information" about the person quarantined.
"I can tell you that asymptotic close contacts of a confirmed case are not considered a risk to others," a spokeswoman for the Health District said in an email to FOX5.
Explore Knowledge Academy is sponsored by the Clark County School District, according to its website. The school received approval for a conditional charter from the Nevada State Department of Education in March 2001, and from its sponsor, CCSD, in April of 2002.
A request for comment from Explore Knowledge Academy or the Clark County School District was not immediately returned Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.