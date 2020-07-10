LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A person with access to the Nevada legislative building has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.
The positive case was confirmed in a memo sent to legislators from the Legislative Counsel Bureau. The person was reportedly "asymptomatic and feeling well," but would not return to the legislative building. LCB Director Brenda Erdoes said the Department of Health and Human Services is conducting contact tracing and said anyone with significant contact would be notified.
It wasn't immediately clear if the person who tested positive was a lawmaker. The State Assembly has yet to convene despite a floor session set to begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday. The Senate was in session until shortly before noon and has yet to reconvene.
The legislature is currently meeting for a special session to tackle the state's $1.15 billion budget deficit. The session began Wednesday morning.
Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro and Speaker Jason Frierson released a joint statement on the positive case:
LCB is taking every precaution to ensure the health and safety of legislators, staff, and members of the press in the legislative building. Everyone in the building continues to follow the prescribed safety protocols issued by the CDC and DHHS, and we encourage all Nevadans to follow those guidelines during this difficult and unprecedented time. We passed rules at the beginning of session to allow remote participation for legislators should this situation occur, and we are committed to allowing members to continue their legislative duties remotely if they are uncomfortable. LCB has made similar accommodations for staff and members of the press. We will continue to monitor the situation and respond appropriately as the session progresses.
Lawmakers and other legislative staff were screened by the Nevada National Guard before the session began. Lawmakers were required to wear a mask while inside the legislative building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.