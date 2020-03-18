HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Las Vegas locals rushed to wrap up last minute errands before the 12 p.m. deadline on Wednesday.
At Circa Salon in Henderson, clients started calling Tuesday night to make appointments.
“Last night I heard this was probably going to be my last haircut for a month so I am glad that I got in,” said customer Teddie Brewer.
Owner Stephanie Batemon said she tried to squeeze in as many clients as she could, but getting everyone an appointment was not possible.
“We are looking at about one hundred appointments to reschedule that we have pre booked and that’s per stylist here,” said Batemon.
To speed things up, Batemon told her clients certain services would not be available.
"No blow dries, just cut and color. Basics so we can accommodate as many people as we can,” said Batemon.
Many of her customers asked for color treatment.
“Gray, covering gray is the biggest deal. It makes us feel more youthful. It makes us feel better,” said Batemon.
If the governor's mandate to keep all non-essential businesses closed does not change, the next opportunity to get a haircut is April 17th.
Batemon says her appointment book is filling up.
(1) comment
Got to look good for you isolation I suppose! Lol
Forget about spreading the virus, it's all about no.1 in idiotic eyes
