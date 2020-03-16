LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevadans are adapting to a new normal -- from no longer being able to cheer on local sports teams to grocery store hours.
But as of Monday, there were a lot of places still open. Some people said they’re trying to distance themselves from other people, not the outdoors.
Community members flocked to parks Monday afternoon.
"If you do completely isolate yourself and stay inside and don’t see anyone, you’re going to go nuts and create secondary problems in my opinion," said Scott Eisinger.
For Eisinger, "normal" is taking his 13-year-old corgi to the Sunset Park once a day.
“I’m not hanging out as close as I would be with some of the other pets and what not, but I let him do his thing and he gets his space," said Eisinger.
”I’ve always washed my hands, sanitized so I don’t really plan on doing anything different," said Lavender Allen.
Allen said she’ll keep taking her son to Sunset Park, too.
“I feel like being outdoors is not you know as bad especially at a park this park, it’s like pretty open so it’s not too crowded," said Allen.
“There’s probably less people out here on this pathway then would normally be out here," said Andrew Daley. "We’ve tried to go grocery shopping that didn’t go so well, there’s very little things left in the store."
Neighbors aren’t keeping their distance from the grocery stores. Drivers at Smith's near Sunset and Mountain Vista roads in Henderson could barely find a spot Monday afternoon.
Other areas of town are feeling the impacts of social distancing.
Employees who work at Regal Plaza near Eastern Avenue and Pebble Road said it was slow. The Regal Colonnade movie theater was almost empty.
“We haven’t gone into places to eat or to drink or anything like that. If we’ve gone out to get anything it’s been through the drive-through," said Daley.
Park-goers told said the one thing they won't compromise is their time outside.
"I think if you stay inside you’re just going to be more prone to that anxiety and depression," said Daley.
President Trump told Americans to avoid groups of ten or more people and urged older people to stay inside.
