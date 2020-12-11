LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Division of Industrial Relations said they have received multiple reports about people posing as OSHA officials.
Nevada DIR reported that individuals are posing as OSHA officials and making contact with businesses in northern Nevada. Nevada DIR said it is a misdemeanor offense to pose as an OSHA inspector.
A true OSHA inspector will present proper credentials to management and employees of the businesses during official inspections, according to DIR. The inspector will locate the person in charge of the business at the start of an inspection and present these credentials. DIR said OSHA inspectors cannot issue a citation on the spot due to agency protocols.
DIR said if a business suspects someone of impersonating an OSHA official, they should ask for that person's credentials and take down their name before reporting the incident to Nevada OSHA at (702) 486-9020 or (775) 688-3700. If the person poses an immediate threat, businesses should contact local law enforcement.
