BOULDER CITY (FOX5) -- Lakeview Terrace Assisted Living Facility, a home to 55 seniors in Boulder City, put itself in a voluntary quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The center's administrator noticed seniors were getting bored. She put out a call on social media asking for letters. In just a matter of days, they received hundreds of letters from across the country.
Seniors are writing back to their new pen pals.
Anyone who wants to write a letter can send it to:
Pen Pal
Lakeview Terrace of Boulder City
180 Ville DrBoulder City, Nevada 89005
