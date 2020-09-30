Pelosi announces Democrats will vote on $2.2 trillion stimulus, but talks with Mnuchin will continue

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that House Democrats will press ahead with a vote Wednesday night on their own $2.2 trillion stimulus proposal, a sign that a bipartisan deal still has yet to be struck to deliver further pandemic relief.
Pelosi made the announcement after a 90-minute meeting with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. She said in a statement that talks between the two negotiators will continue.
"Today, Secretary Mnuchin and I had an extensive conversation and we found areas where we are seeking further clarification. Our conversations will continue," the California Democrat said.
But Pelosi added, "We will be proceeding with our vote tonight on the updated Heroes Act in order to formalize our proffer to Republicans in the negotiations to address the health and economic catastrophe in our country."
Mnuchin said following the meeting that they made progress, but "we still don't have an agreement."
"We have more work to do and we're going to see where we end up," he said.
Time is running out before Election Day to strike a bipartisan deal even as pressure is running high, with lawmakers facing questions from constituents in need amid the economic and public health fallout from the pandemic.
Pelosi and Mnuchin, who have cut several major deals during the pandemic so far, are trying again to reach a resolution, but disagreement over the top-line number has been an obstacle.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made it clear how difficult the task will be, saying Wednesday, "We are very, very far apart," when asked by reporters about a path to a deal.
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, on a private call with the House Democratic caucus earlier on Wednesday, said the House would vote later in the day on the $2.2 trillion stimulus from House Democrats if no deal is reached between Pelosi and Mnuchin, according to two people on the call. Earlier this week, House Democrats released an updated version of the Heroes Act -- a roughly $3 trillion aid bill that House Democrats passed amid opposition from Republicans in May -- with the smaller price tag.
Hoyer told reporters on Wednesday that lawmakers have a "responsibility to act" on coronavirus relief — and that if the House passes the latest Democratic stimulus proposal on Wednesday afternoon, it won't necessarily mean negotiations with the Trump administration are over.
Hoyer said Democratic leaders are prepared to bring members back from campaigning at home for a vote on a deal if it materializes later than this week. He told members this morning to "keep their schedules flexible."
House Democratic leaders have teed up the bill in case talks fall apart, as has happened repeatedly over the course of the last few months, amid pressure from frontline Democrats who want to show they are taking action to address pandemic-driven economic shortfalls in the weeks before the election.
Mnuchin, on CNBC on Wednesday, said he and Pelosi are "going to give it one more serious try to get this done. We're hopeful."
This story has been updated with additional developments Wednesday.
CNN's Manu Raju and Ali Zaslav contributed to this report.
