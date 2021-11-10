LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District rolled out the long-awaited pediatric vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, allowing walk-ins across clinics in the Las Vegas Valley.
Families can access doses by walk-ins across several sites, including SNHD headquarters, Centennial, Sierra Vista and Cheyenne high schools, and the different College of Southern Nevada campuses.
More than 95,000 doses were given to Nevada for the first wave of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine rollout, covering a third of Nevada's 277,000 children ages 5 to 11. There are dose shipments expected weekly, according to the the COVID-19 Task Force.
As of Wednesday, 4,300 doses were administered across the state by primarily pharmacies CVS and Walgreens, which offer vaccines by appointment only.
The COVID-19 Task Force is working on the rollout to local pediatricians.
Dr. Terence McAllister of Desert Valley Pediatrics encourages families to talk to their doctors, but get the vaccine where it's available.
"I'm happy to answer any questions my parents have about the vaccine, even if I'm not able to give it directly. We are happy to help parents find places [that administer vaccines]," Dr. McAllister said.
Make sure to check walk-in availability before you go.
Click here for vaccine availability.
