LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada health officials said the pediatric Pfizer vaccine has already arrived in the state and is awaiting local rollout, following the green light from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Tuesday evening, a CDC panel unanimously declared the vaccine, which is one-third the dose given to adults, to be 90.7% effective at preventing COVID-19 symptoms in children. Out of more than 2,200 children in the study, none had severe side effects from the vaccine, other than mild symptoms such as headache, fatigue and injection site pain.
Out of five medical events reported, none involved the vaccine or COVID-19, and included a bone fracture and a child swallowing a penny.
The decreased dosage is intended to prevent any symptoms of myocarditis, a rare side effect.
Nevada's COVID-19 Task Force announced last week that 95,000 doses were allotted to the state in the first wave of the pediatric rollout. Doses would be distributed to health districts, pediatricians and pharmacies.
"We recommend universal vaccination of this age group. So any child 5 to 11, regardless of any underlying medical conditions, regardless if they go to school or not-- all these kids get vaccinated," said Dr. Curt Loeff of the Southern Nevada Health District.
Loeff said work must be done to educate parents about the importance and safety of the vaccines.
"Over 8,300 children have been hospitalized in September, and 1.9 million children have been infected," said nurse practitioner Shawnna Short of the Roseman Medical Group, who said most parents are eager for their child to get a vaccine.
"Unless you have an allergy to something in the vaccine, or bad reactions to vaccines in the past, your kid should be vaccinated," Short said.
SNHD said schools that already have working clinics will get doses first. Centennial High School, Sierra Vista, Desert Pines and Cheyenne High Schools have vaccine clinics underway.
Make sure to check before you go. Click here for vaccine availability.
