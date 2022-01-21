LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Doctors advise Americans to use any COVID-19 test that is available to you immediately, but at-home tests and PCR tests may have different benefits and accuracy comparisons.
So which test is best?
"It's advantageous to use the home test, that is, if you can get it," said Dr. Christina Madison of The Public Health Pharmacist.
It is recommended to test often, and the easy at-home antigen tests aid with the following recommendations:
- Testing before attending an event or gathering
- After the gathering
- Another test 24-36 hours later
- If you were exposed, then another 24-36 hours after
- If you develop symptoms
The at-home tests have their downfalls, they are needed several times for the most accuracy and are less sensitive to the virus.
Doctors advise you to consider the positive test from your at-home test accurate, but question any negative test results if you have symptoms.
"If you are symptomatic, consider yourself positive even if that home test isn't positive. Isolate or quarantine at home," Dr. Madison said.
When do you need that PCR test
- If no at-home test is available
- If you have symptoms, and your at-home test is negative
- You need an accurate result, for work, travel, or any other purposes
- Accurate results to come out of quarantine, as the PCR test measures your shedding of the virus and infectiousness
For guidance on testing to leave or remain in quarantine, click here for CDC guidance.
