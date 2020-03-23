LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As tens of thousands of Nevadans wait for unemployment claims to be processed by the state, plenty of people are turning to pawn shops to get quick cash.
Pawn shops were deemed essential institutions by Gov. Steve Sisolak in his mandatory shutdown of all nonessential businesses in Nevada.
The pawn shop owner of "Max Pawn" said the store has been busy with customers whose lives depend on the now shut-down Strip -- valet drivers, housekeepers, musicians, retail workers, casino employees and plenty of other people who rely on tourists.
"No one really budgeted for this-- 'I can't go to work,'" said Michael Mack, owner and former Las Vegas city councilman.
His pawn shop specializes in designer purses, shoes, belts, wallets, and other high-end items, in addition to jewelry, guns and electronics.
"This is week two. People don't have cash. They need money ... This is so tragic," he said. "The bag doesn't mean that much when you have to put food on the table."
His pawn shop is offering zero-interest loans when customers bring a valuable item for a "hold." His advice for people looking to sell? Jewelry, even broken jewelry, can net a profit.
Designer goods and bags may be hiding in your closet. Apple products and newer electronics are always a good item, as well as guns.
