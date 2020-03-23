LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County officials announced Monday it would close all its playgrounds and park restrooms to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The county said outdoors park spaces and trails would remain open to the public, but advised those spending time outdoors to abide by social distancing guidelines.
Signs and yellow caution tape will be placed around all playgrounds, the county said. Restrooms will be locked and inaccessible. County officials said park maintenance staff will check parks daily to ensure all signage and caution tape stays present and replaced when necessary.
Clark County operates these 100 public parks.
WILDLIFE REFUGES
Additionally, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is closing Ash Meadows, Desert, Moapa Valley and Pahranagat National Wildlife Refuges, effective at midnight on Thursday, March 26.
This action follows recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to control the spread of COVID-19 and responds to Governor Sisolak's Executive Order and Directive to all Nevada residents to "Stay Home For Nevada."
All refuge visitor centers, restrooms, trails, camping areas, and roads at these areas will be closed.
LAKE MEAD
Restrictions for visitors to Lake Mead Recreation Area were announced on Sunday in response to the Declaration of Emergency issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday.
According to a media release from the park, Lake Mead is the sixth most visited unit of the National Park Service, and saw nearby 40,000 visitors to the park on Saturday, March 21. The amount doubled normal visitation for this time of year.
Starting Monday, the park will have limited services outside of ones supporting protections to resources and visitors.
ZION NATIONAL PARK
Zion National Park, an escape for many Las Vegas residents about two hours northeast of the valley in Southern Utah, announced updated restrictions for park access as many others in the nation make changes to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.
- Effective March 24, 2020, Zion National Park will temporarily close the Angels Landing Trail from Scout Lookout to the end of the trail. The West Rim Trail will remain open.
- Effective March 25, 2020 at noon, Zion National Park will close park campgrounds. With this closure, it is important to remember that no other areas in the Park are authorized for camping.
The park remains open to visitors who are allowed access to the scenic drive until parking has been filled. One filled, the drive will be closed intermittently.
Other measures that have been taken include creating virtual visitor centers in lieu of staffed buildings, and putting all wilderness permits online. Park rangers are available in real time to answer phone calls and emails during regular business hours for information and trip planning. There are signs throughout the park with phone numbers and email contact information.
