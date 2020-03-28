LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The upper parking lot of Cashman Center will turn into a temporary homeless shelter following the closure of Catholic Charities, according to a joint statement from the City of Las Vegas and Clark County.
The location will open Saturday night (March 28) and remain open through April 3. The statement said they expect Catholic Charities to reopen in that time.
A homeless client recently tested positive for COVID-19, announced by the Southern Nevada Health District earlier this week. The man had used services at Catholic Charities and the Homeless Courtyard run by the city.
Due to the closure of Catholic Charities, we are joining with @CityOfLasVegas & area homeless providers to set up a temporary shelter @ Cashman Center. It will open tonight & run through April 3rd, when Catholic Charities will reopen #coronavirus #Vegas pic.twitter.com/XGWaREYbFq— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) March 28, 2020
About 500 people were put out with no overnight shelter. The Courtyard was expanded on Foremaster Lane, and the Cashman site will be expanded, as well, to allow for social distancing.
The temporary shelter will be operating from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. Anyone with mobility problems or is in fragile condition will be accommodated at the courtyard, the release said.
Building spaces at Cashman Center are being reserved by the city for potential hospital overflow.
Freeman's Carpet Service, GES Exposition Services and the Teamsters were helping in getting the shelter set up.
