LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The upper parking lot of Cashman Center will turn into a temporary homeless "shelter" following the closure of Catholic Charities, according to a joint statement from the City of Las Vegas and Clark County.

The open-air location will open Saturday night (March 28) and remain open through April 3. The statement said they expect Catholic Charities to reopen in that time. 

"We're planning for seven days, but certainly that's really dependent on how quickly Catholic Charities gets reopened and how quickly the other facility is open," said County Commissioner Justin Jones. 

A homeless client recently tested positive for COVID-19, announced by the Southern Nevada Health District earlier this week. The man had used services at Catholic Charities and the Homeless Courtyard run by the city. 

About 500 people were put out with no overnight shelter. The Courtyard was expanded on Foremaster Lane, and the Cashman site will be expanded, as well, to allow for social distancing.

"It'll be an open-air facility that will allow them a safe and facility to come in. Spend the night, especially since the fact that Catholic Charities takes in about 500-plus a person tonight," said Ward 5 City Councilman Cedric Crear. 

The temporary set-up will be operating from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. Anyone with mobility problems or is in fragile condition will be accommodated at the courtyard, the release said. 

"Our goal is not to turn anybody away," Crear said. 

Building spaces at Cashman Center are being reserved by the city for potential hospital overflow.

Freeman's Carpet Service, GES Exposition Services and the Teamsters were helping in getting the shelter set up. 

"We've had Republic Services donating trash resources, Touro University med students will be over here doing screening, so we've really seen the community come together," said Jones. "All the government agencies and other folks to make sure that we serve our homeless population."

