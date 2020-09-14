LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- MGM Resorts announced Monday the reopening of Park MGM, with changes to its smoking policy.
Park MGM and NoMad Las Vegas will reopen Sept. 30 as the Las Vegas Strip's first smoke-free casino resort. The property closed in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“Opening Park MGM and NoMad represent significant milestones, as they are the last of our properties to welcome back employees and guests alike,” MGM Resorts CEO Bill Hornbuckle said in a statement. “The last six months have presented extraordinary challenges and I could not be prouder of the MGM Resorts team for the tireless effort required to get us here. There is much work ahead as we remain focused on the health and safety of our employees and guests, but this is an important moment for us.”
The move to make Park MGM smoke free was rumored in mid July.
“As we looked toward our reopening, we identified an opportunity to be responsive to recurring guest demand for a fully non-smoking casino resort on The Strip," Anton Nikodemus, President of MGM Resorts’ Las Vegas Portfolio, said. "With an expansive Las Vegas portfolio, MGM Resorts is able to offer an array of options for visitors, all within the MGM Resorts family.”
Self parking will be free at Park MGM upon reopening, and valet will be non-operational, according to the resort company. Select restaurants, including Italian marketplace Eataly, will also reopen.
Park MGM will operate on MGM Resorts previously announced seven-point safety plan, including:
- Employee screening, temperature checks and training
- COVID-19 testing for employees
- Employees and guests are required to wear masks. Complimentary masks are provided
- A physical distancing policy with floor guides serving
- For areas where physical distancing presents challenges, plexiglass barriers have been installed, or other measures will be used to reduce risks
- Standalone handwashing stations
- Contactless Check-In
- Guestroom Attendants wear masks and gloves while cleaning each room and change gloves between guestrooms
