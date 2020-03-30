NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With kids out of school, filing the hours with productive activities is becoming a challenge during the statewide shutdown of basically everything and some parents are doing things they never thought they would to keep them busy.
Paula Meza is the mother of four and the past few weeks have been a challenge.
“All of us can’t wait until school opens. Everyday they ask me ‘when is school going to open? When are we going to go back? Is there school tomorrow?” said Meza.
Unfortunately for her schools will remain closed through April 16.
“I try my best not to stress out myself. Because if I stress, they stress,” said Meza.
The first week was especially difficult, Meza said, because her four kids, age 8, 7, 5 and 2, were having a tough time getting back on schedule.
“They weren’t tired. They had so much energy and they wouldn’t go to bed at bedtime,” said Meza.
Then she heard from a teacher at Quannah McCall Elementary School who told her to try something usually reserved for adults, something to keep kids busy, something that they could do in the living room.
She learned about Yoga for Kids.
Everyday after lunch for about 30 minutes, Meza sets up the living room. The coffee table is moved out of the way, mats are placed on the ground and the tutorial video is played from YouTube onto the living room TV.
The videos are directed at children and use kid friendly instructors to walk them through yoga positions step by step.
“Some of them tell stories. They love stories so not only does it tell stories but they’re actually moving their body with it. And it’s pretty fun. You kind of do two things in one,” said Meza.
One week of Yoga for Kids, and all four were back on schedule and sleeping when they should.
“Mentally, spiritually, I think it works. It kind of calms them, the stretches. It’s good for the mind,” said Meza.
Her children are now asking her to help around the house with dishes or cooking.
“We’re having a lot of fun,” said Meza with a smile.
