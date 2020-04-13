LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Papa John's is giving away free pizza to Las Vegas Valley families in need on Monday.
According to a news release, the first 200 cars to arrive at the Papa John's location on 5045 W. Tropicana Avenue will receive a free large cheese pizza and a 2-liter Pepsi product. The giveaway begins at 11 a.m. and runs to 1 p.m.
In accordance with social distancing, Papa John's will be providing the offer through no contact delivery. Patrons are asked to pull in, pop their trunk and remain in their vehicles as they wait, the news release said. A Papa John's team member will place the free pizza and 2-liter in the vehicle's trunk. There's no need to roll down the vehicle's windows or interact in any way.
"This is a trying time for so many people and families. Many have lost their jobs and there are some people running out of food, and that's not right. We wanted to take the worry off of some of our family's shoulders and provide a meal for them, no questions asked. We need to take care of our communities. We are all ion this together," said Katey Powell, district manager of Papa John's Las Vegas.
