LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Papa John's is giving away free pizza to Las Vegas Valley families in need on Monday, May 4.
According to a news release, the first 200 cars to arrive at the Papa John's location at 5060 Boulder Highway will receive a free large cheese pizza and a 2-liter Pepsi product.
The giveaway begins at 11 a.m. Monday. However, Papa John's is asking that people refrain from lining up until 10 a.m.
In accordance with social distancing, Papa John's will be providing the offer through no contact delivery. Patrons are asked to pull in, pop their trunk and remain in their vehicles as they wait, the news release said. A Papa John's team member will place the free pizza and 2-liter in the vehicle's trunk. There's no need to roll down the vehicle's windows or interact in any way.
"The previous community outreach event Papa John's held on April 13 was such a success, with many more families showing up than anticipated to receive the free pizza and 2 liter. That's why we have decided to host another community outreach event, this time at our location on Boulder Highway," said Joseph Giroux, district manager of Papa John's Las Vegas. "Ou goal is to help Las Vegas area families in need and bring some hope and joy back into their lives by providing families a free pizza and 2 liter on us."
