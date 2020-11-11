LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The pandemic has created more challenges for veterans in the Las Vegas Valley as organizations have rallied to offer housing and community support.
Sickness, homelessness, eviction and depression have all hit valley veterans hard. Before the pandemic, organization U.S. Vets said one in nine homeless are veterans.
“Veterans should not be homeless-- and should not sleep on the streets they fought to defend,” said Shalimar Cabrera, executive director of the local U.S. Vets organization.
Since March, more people have reached out for housing, financial or job resources. U.S. Vets houses hundreds of veterans, supports several hundred families, counseling and provides support for workforce training and a transition from homelessness.
U.S. Vets always needs community donations and socially distant volunteer work. The organization also has an upcoming virtual gala.
