LAS VEGAS(FOX5)-- A home improvement and real estate trend is popping up among valley residents during the pandemic: the desire for bigger homes with more amenities, such as backyards and pools.
With quarantines lifted in Nevada and nationwide, plenty of residents are still not ready to stray far from home. That has led to an investment in backyard renovations and pool construction.
"Everyone's tired of being stuck in the house," said Ace Bedich of Green O' Aces Pools & Landscape. [A customer] was biting at the bit to get this done, so the kids could get out of the house and play," he said.
His company is one of many valley-wide that are busy with work orders. Companies say, the savings for tropical vacations and cruises is being spent on home improvements instead.
Bedich advises residents who are eager for renovations to describe to their contractor what types of outdoor activities they would like at their home, such as gatherings, pool parties or more.
As the once-hot housing market is starting to pick up again, Las Vegas realtors also see a demand for bigger square footage in homes, in addition to amenities.
"When you're [quarantining] all together, you need a little more space," said Freddy Aldana, broker with The Collective. Besides pools, patios, yards and a view, residents are also seeking space for a home office.
Aldana said a property on the market at The Club at Madeira Canyon has been eyed by numerous Californians, seeking the best cost-effective investment.
"You get a lot more 'bang for your buck' in Nevada. People are making the jump," he said.
Local real estate organization Las Vegas Realtors says the desire for bigger, more affordable homes during the pandemic has spurred on Californians to finally make the desired move to the Silver State.
It has yet to be seen, whether or not the niche trend for bigger homes will translate to more of the market.
Realtors advise potential buyers, when seeking amenities and square footage, to always purchase within their budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.