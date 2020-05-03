LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Starting a business during the worst economic slump in Las Vegas history seems like a risky proposition, but some are making it work.
“I moved out here when I was 22 just as an opportunity. There was not really much going on back where I was from. It’s an old broken-down steel town with no economy so, not a lot there,” said Nick Morton of Nevada Shine, a mobile detailing service.
Now, Morton finds himself in a town with a struggling economy just months after leaving a Las Vegas nightclub job.
“I knew I didn’t want to be in nightclubs anymore, and once I figured out what I did want to do, I kind of knew that I wasn’t looking to be an employee again. And I wanted to do something that I enjoy doing," Morton said.
He’d always enjoyed cars.
“In my opinion, why wouldn’t you want a guy who likes cars to work on your car?” Morton said.
Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, his vision was Nevada Shine, his own mobile detailing service. He said he takes about two hours for a normal car.
When everything started shutting down, including most car washes, he fast-tracked his business plans.
“I actually got rid of my Volkswagen Golf and traded it in to get this project going,” Morton said. “I’ve been pretty busy. ... In the month of April, I worked almost every day with the exception of a few days and it’s cool.”
It’s paying the bills in a time when so many people can’t, a rare circumstances where his advocation gets to be his vocation.
“I’m really fortunate to do it. People are pleased with my work and I’m happy to do it. I enjoy doing it,” Morton said.
