LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Palms will remain closed and may not reopen anytime soon.
In a Feb. 9 earnings call for Red Rock and Station Casinos Frank Fertitta, the CEO of Station Casinos, said there are more restrictions for casinos now than there were when they originally reopened on June 4th.
Fertitta said they want to be in a good position when they reopen any additional properties so they know it's going to help their overall cash flow.
"I think the Palms is very oriented towards the tourist market visitation to Las Vegas, getting that business to return to normal," Fertitta said.
Station Casinos said they are still taking reservations at Palms Place. A prospective date for reopening was not released.
CULINARY UNION STATEMENT
Culinary Union continues to fight for Station Casinos workers to have the Right to Return to their jobs.
Station Casinos has sent thousands of termination letters out to workers who were furloughed due to COVID-19. That isn’t right.
Workers should not be abandoned by Station Casinos after working for so many years as a loyal employee.
Workers should haven’t reapply for a job that they know well, they should be automatically brought back to work as business resumes and reopens, and employees should be brought back at their same pay rate.
