LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Palazzo hotel tower will be closing on weekdays due to travel demand, a Sands spokesman confirmed Saturday.
"Most" restaurants, the casino, parking garage and Grand Canal Shoppes at the Las Vegas Strip property will remain open.
The change begins Tuesday, July 21.
The Venetian will accept reservations for both properties' guests on weekdays, while both towers will be open on weekends.
It wasn't known how long the change would be in effect.
