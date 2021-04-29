LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Several pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics will take place next week.
The Pfizer vaccine will be available at Palace Station on Thursday and Friday next week, May 6-7 at 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Patients can enter near the race and sports book on the west side of Palace Station and proceed to the second-floor meeting rooms. Appointments can be made on the state's vaccine appointment website.
Las Vegas announced three additional pop-up clinics at local community centers:
- The Moderna vaccine will be available May 4 to 6, at 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. daily at Cragin Park (984 Hinson St.). Those attending should look for Las Vegas Fire and Rescue Department vehicles and a large tent. Appointments can be made on the state's website.
- The Pfizer vaccine will be available May 4 at 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., and May 5 at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Rafael Rivera Community Center (2900 Stewart Ave.). Appointments can be made on the state's website.
- Moderna and Janssen vaccines will be administered by Immunize Nevada and Touro University on May 5, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the East Las Vegas Community Center (250 N. Eastern Ave.). No appointment is needed for this site.
Patients can register for appointments at any of the above pop-up clinics on the state's vaccine appointment website.
