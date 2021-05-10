LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- MGM Resorts is bringing back paid parking to its Las Vegas Strip properties this month.
"Service and business needs are changing rapidly as Las Vegas continues its recovery," the company said in a statement. "We’re focused on expanding our amenities and workforce to accommodate increasing numbers of guests as demand grows and visitation continues rising.”
Event parking will be timed with the Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup playoff games in May. Parking will be cashless for the games, shows at Park Theater, as well as for events at MGM's other properties.
Paid valet parking will return May 25 to Aria, Vdara, Bellagio and MGM Grand, then to all other MGM properties in Las Vegas on June 1, and will be cashless. Valet parking will remain complimentary for gold, platinum and noir M Life members.
Paid self-parking will return June 1 to all MGM properties. Locals will be free for the first three hours.
It will remain free for military members and spouses through the M Life rewards military and veteran program, M Life members with pearl status or higher and M Life rewards Mastercard holders.
