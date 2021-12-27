LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As omicron cases surge in Nevada, so is demand for COVID-19 testing, even in more rural communities.
"I find myself double masking up here more because there's a lot people in the stores without masks," said Elizabeth Fowler, who moved to Pahrump from Las Vegas in October.
She said testing isn't as widely available in Pahrump.
According to Pahrump Care Pharmacy pharmacist Waseem Sarwar, there are only about three testing sites in town.
Pahrump Care is the only pharmacy to offer walk-in testing options. Before the holidays, they were testing about 20 people a day. That number skyrocketed over the past few weeks.
"We've been getting upwards of 50 people, 40 to 50 people everyday," he said.
Sarwar said that demand is so high that even the labs are backed up.
Testing results that once came back in two to three days are now coming back in four to five.
"We're trying to keep up with the volume. We're trying to provide this service as long as we can," he said.
CVS and Walgreens are also offering COVID-19 tests in Pahrump. Appointments must be made ahead of time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.