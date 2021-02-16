LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for Wednesday in Pahrump has been canceled due to weather, officials said Tuesday.
Those who made appointments for Feb. 17 will be notified of the new date via email, text or phone call as soon as it is determined. The appointments will be made for the same scheduled times.
The cancellation is due to a delay in vaccine shipments due to severe winter storms across the country.
"We ask Pahrump and Nye County residents to continue to be patient as County Emergency Management and its partners continue to secure doses for everyone who wants to be vaccinated," wrote Arnold Knightly, public information officer for Nye County.
