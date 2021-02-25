(AP) -- The Pac-12 will allow players’ family members to attend its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in Las Vegas next month.
The policy still must be approved by Las Vegas health authorities. No fans will be allowed to attend.
The women’s tournament is March 3-7 at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay.
The men’s tournament is March 10-13 at T-Mobile Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.