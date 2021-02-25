UCLA Washington St Basketball

A Pac-12 Conference logo is photographed before an NCAA college basketball game between Washington State and UCLA at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Wash., Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

 Young Kwak

(AP) -- The Pac-12 will allow players’ family members to attend its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in Las Vegas next month.

The policy still must be approved by Las Vegas health authorities. No fans will be allowed to attend.

The women’s tournament is March 3-7 at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay.

The men’s tournament is March 10-13 at T-Mobile Arena.

