LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County on Thursday confirmed that someone has apparently removed the oversized face mask from one of the median statues on Eastern Avenue.
The county on July 23 unveiled the large, light-blue face masks that were added to two sculptures on Eastern Avenue south of the 215 Beltway.
The face masks feature the hashtag #MaskUp and the County’s “People First” logo. They were placed on the two head statues installed in the median in Oct. 2017.
MASKS ON SCULPTURES: @ClarkCountyNV shared a video as officials unveiled giant masks that have been placed on sculptures in the median near Eastern and the 215 Southern Beltway. The county says the light blue face masks feature #MaskUp and the County’s “People First” logo. pic.twitter.com/OW7Zhntv1W— FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) July 23, 2020
In a statement provided to FOX5, Clark County called the removal of the face mask "disappointing."
Clark County provided the following statement:
It’s disappointing. The wearing of face coverings is a critically important public health message.
Anyone venturing out into public spaces should wear a face covering and practice social distancing in order to comply with the governor's directive aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus. An appropriate face covering fully covers a person's nose and mouth and could be a homemade cloth covering, scarf, bandana or surgical mask.
Wearing a face covering is believed to be one of the most effective ways people can limit the spread of the coronavirus, largely because it makes it more difficult for someone who has the virus to transmit it to another person. This is especially beneficial in situations where an infected person is asymptomatic and does not know they should be quarantined.
People are also reminded to wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, avoid large gatherings and stay home when you are sick, and to practice social distancing and stay at least 6 feet away from others when you are out in public. Following these directives and health guidelines will help limit the spread of the coronavirus, which is critical to being able to keep businesses and government offices open to the public. For more information about the mandate and other coronavirus topics, visit www.nvhealthresponse.nv.gov, www.SouthernNevadaHealthDistrict.org or www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/COVID19.
