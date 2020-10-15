LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Secretary of State's office on Thursday announced that over 90,000 voters have already returned their mail-in ballot.

According to officials, the 90,023 ballots received as of 10:45 a.m. Thursday sets a record, as the 2018 general election saw 87,658 voters total voted by absentee or mail ballot.

According to the state data, 1,740,204 ballots were mailed to voters in total.

Of the ballots received thus far, Clark County comprised the majority with 47,026. Washoe County was next with 30,300.

Mail-in ballots began being sent out on Oct. 7. Officials said voters should receive their ballots by Oct. 17.

Voters can mail their ballots to the Election Department using provided post-paid envelopes, or by dropping it off at a designated ballot collection site, the county said in a release.