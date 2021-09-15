LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More than 6,000 people received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in order to attend the Raiders' season opener on Monday night at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders announced in August that all fans would be required to show proof of vaccination in order to attend home games in Las Vegas. An option to provide proof of negative COVID-19 test result is not an option.
As part of the vaccination policy, the team said that fans who receive the first dose of the vaccine a week prior to a game would be permitted inside the stadium.
Additionally, the team hosted a vaccine pop-up right at Allegiant Stadium to allow fans to get vaccinated before entering the stadium.
According to a representative for the Raiders, over 6,000 people received their first vaccine does, either onsite on gameday at Allegiant Stadium or at other sites, and were verified to attend the game. The team said around 300 people received vaccinations at the stadium on gameday.
The team says that over 10,000 people used alternate screening over three days, while over 7,000 used alternate screening on gameday.
Following recent guidance from Nevada Gov. Sisolak, fans who are fully vaccinated are able to be maskless inside the stadium. However, fans who have only received one dose of the vaccine are required to still wear a face covering.
That's pretty funny. They try and make you think you have to be vaccinated to see the game when that's not the truth at all. All the idiots that got their first shot to see the game still had to wear the mask
