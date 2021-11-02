LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Outgoing Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara released a statement Tuesday after the district's Board of Trustees last week voted 4-3 on an item to remove Jesus Jara as district superintendent.
Jara's full statement can be read below:
I appreciate all the love and support I have received from across the district and the community since Thursday night. The achievements we made over the last three years for our students make me so proud, and I have no regrets for my decision to always put our kids first. Together, we worked tirelessly to get back in the classroom, all while protecting and educating our children through the ravages of a worldwide pandemic. The employees of CCSD made this possible, and there is no better team to have had by my side through these efforts.
I remain superintendent until December 1, 2021, and I pray that you remain focused on doing your work no matter who holds the title of superintendent. It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as your coworker and the superintendent of CCSD. Never lose sight of the reasons you chose a career in education; putting kids first has been and always will be my driving force. Continue the important work of educating our kids, their future is our future, and their success will be our success.
