LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Las Vegas entertainers are bringing a taste of the Strip to people’s front doors. Touted as a mobile theater, the people behind it are just a few of the thousands, out of work, until the Strip reopens.
The live show is free. The creators were just looking for a way to spread some joy.
On Friday night, it debuted in a Henderson neighborhood. Families stepped outside with signs and glow sticks to enjoy the show.
“Until people are gathering in groups of more than 500, there’s not a need for our business,” Brian Rogerson said. He’s the owner of Sin City Scenic. “We want to help and we don’t know how to help.”
“They build the majority of the amazing sets that you see in Las Vegas on the Strip and in the entertainment industry,” Todd White said. White is the founder of Pop-up Photo-Op.
Together, they got the idea to build a float.
“We called it takeout entertainment or delivery entertainment,” Rogerson said. “We can’t get people gathering, so we’re trying to take it to them.”
“The purpose of Higher Love is to give you a moment of escape,” White said. “We want to light up the darkness with our neon lights and our disco balls. We want to fill the silence with our beautiful music. And we want to give you hope by giving you a visual that interrupts all of the negativity and scary things.”
“Right now everything is 2-D entertainment, on a screen,” Steve Paladie said. “I think we wanted to provide a 3-D actual live entertainment.”
The creators said it’s their way to make use of their talents, give back to the community and thank the valley’s essential workers.
“We’re going to be coming through a neighborhood, blasting sound and I think people will be curious about that,” Paladie said. “And then you look out your door or window and you see all these lights and it’s flashy and it’s moving and it’s coming down the street.”
On top of working full-time as an OBGYN, Shawna Kneesel is now homeschooling her children. She heard about the project and reached out to them.
“In that moment, I read the email, and I contacted my team. We did it! This is it! We reached the people we wanted to reach,” White said.
“I thought that would be super fun for our neighborhood,” Kneesel said. “We certainly miss that break from reality, just the fun, the dance, the party, hanging out with our friends on the weekends. This brings a little bit of that to our front porch without us having to actually leave the house.”
While shows on the Strip remain closed, the Higher Love show made its debut in a small valley neighborhood.
“Send us a text, letting us know that you need some love and we’re on our way, we’ll be there,” White said.
The creators plan to run the show on Friday and Saturday nights.
They are giving priority to healthcare and essential workers. To make a request, text: 702-931-2599.
To reach the Higher Love team through social media, click here.
To help out, click here. Donations will help families of Sin City Scenic employees, temporarily laid off.
