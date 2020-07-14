LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In a list of citations issued as a result of complaints and referrals received by Nevada OSHA, the Mortenson-McCarthy/Las Vegas Stadium was proposed a violation of $13,494 on June 23.
According to the report, the Mortenson-McCarthy/Las Vegas Stadium joint venture was issued the citation on June 23 for a "serious" violation.
No additional information was provided in regards to what exactly the serious violation was.
The full list of companies and penalties can be found below.
Establishment Name Issuance Date Violation Type Proposed Penalty
